Law Enforcement looking for driver who left scene of accident on 490

At about 7 a.m., a car was reported off the road and into the woods on the I-490 in the Le Roy, Bergen area.

The original caller reportedly spoke to the driver, a female, who said, "I'm in a lot of trouble if law enforcement shows up."

Le Roy Fire and Bergen Fire responded. By the time the chiefs were scene, the driver had left the area.

The car is registered to a female in Hamburg, born in 37.

The driver may be injured from a side-impact collision.

Dispatchers have checked with UMMC and Strong for any patients who have come and a deputy checked the service area near the location for the woman.

Hamburg PD is responding to the residence of the registered owner to see who might have been driving the car.

No description is available of the driver.

Fire units and ambulance went back in service at about 7:30 a.m. A tow truck is responding to retrieve the car.