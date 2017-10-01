Le Roy and Batavia both pick up 48-0 wins in Saturday's football games

Le Roy beat Notre Dame at Notre Dame on Saturday, 48-0.

The Fighting Irish hung tough for the first quarter and into the second quarter against the undefeated Oatkan Knights, trailing only 7-0 with six minutes left before the Knights snagged three interceptions and converted all three opportunities into touchdowns.

Cineque Robinson gains 108 yards and scored a TD on 14 rushes. Kyler LaCarte also scored while gaining 81 yards on 15 carries. Luke Stella added two touchdowns while gaining 80 yards on eight carries. Cole Biggins was 8-13 passing for 158 yards and three TDs. Gavin Luckey caught five of those passes for 77 yards and two TDs. Reece Tresco had two catches for 64 yards and TD.

Tresco, Luckey, and Jake Hill each had four tackles and an interception. Bryce Bordonaro also had four tackles.

For Notre Dame, Gabe MacDonald gained 29 yards on seven carries. Devon Grimshaw had two catches for 27 yards. Micheal Keeler had 10.5 tacks, Tyler Trotten had eight and MacDonalds had seven.

Saturday's other game was Batavia at Bishop Kearney. The Blue Devils won 48-0. Ray Leach rushed 24 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He also scooped up a fumble and returned it for a TD. Chandler Baker was 5-8 passing for two TDs. He was intercepted once but got one back on defense. Eric Davis also had an interception. Taiyo Iburi-Bethel had eight tackles. Anthony Ray had five tackles. Josh Barber had five tackles.

Top photo: Reece Tresco. Photos by Ed Henry.

Cineque Robinson

Cole Biggins

Kyler LaCarte, #34

Luke Stella, #2

Steve Lyness, #67