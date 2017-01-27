Le Roy dominates Warsaw for 86-55 win

Le Roy moved to 8-5, riding a three-game winning streak, with a 86-55 win over Warsaw at home on Thrusday night.

The team continued to draw contributions from up-and-down its lineup. Thursday, it was Canyon Roster's turn to step up and providing a scoring spark. He hit 10 field goals in 14 attempts and 6-7 from the line for 26 points. Luke Stella added 12 points and Ryan Boyce, 10. Boyce and Ryan Kettle each sunk a pair of three-pointers.

For Warsaw, big Ben MacConnell had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Nate Tangeman scored 13 points and Scott Rashaun had 10.

This Saturday, both the girls and boys basketball teams, varsity and JV, travel to Notre Dame for basketball-blow out event to honor long-time Fighting Irish basketball coach and athletic director Mike Rapone, brother of Le Roy's boys varsity coach Rick Rapone. The Hoops Extravaganza starts at noon. Girls varsity is scheduled for 4 p.m., with a ceremony honoring Rapone at 6:30 and boys varsity at 7 p.m.

For more high school sports scores, check the Scoreboard provided by Batavia's Best.