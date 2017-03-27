Le Roy fighter wins title during MMA event in Batavia

Ground Force Fights hosted its second mixed martial arts tournament at Quality Inn & Suites on Saturday night.

Here are the results of the fights:

Jeremy Stopa vs Dave Scerbo submission grappling match -- draw at the end of the10-minutee match

Jim Perl defeated John Gearhart round one, submission due to strikes

Nolan Brant defeated Mike Taylor, :57 round one, TKO/ref stoppage

Eric Bonner defeated Shawn Henderson, round two, referee stoppage due to strikes

Ben Horton defeated Jesse Neal, ound two, TKO/ Ref stoppage

DaJuan Robinson defeated Sequoyah Sethi, round one TKO

Matt Norstrand defeated Pete Flanagan, ref stoppage guillotine choke

Matvei Skvortsov defeated Corey Lauth, round one, referee stoppage Guillotine choke

Jillian Decoursey defeated Emme Weber by unanimous decision

Top photo: Cory Lauth, of Pembroke, throws a kick during his match vs. Matvei Skvortsov .

Photos by Richie Casado

Pete Flanagan, of Batavia, throws a punch during his match against Matt Norstrand.

Emme Weber vs. Jillian Decoursey.

Matt Norstrand, of Le Roy, won the title at 185 pounds.