March 27, 2017 - 11:23am
Le Roy fighter wins title during MMA event in Batavia
posted by Howard B. Owens in Mixed Martial Arts, mma, sports, batavia, Le Roy.
Ground Force Fights hosted its second mixed martial arts tournament at Quality Inn & Suites on Saturday night.
Here are the results of the fights:
- Jeremy Stopa vs Dave Scerbo submission grappling match -- draw at the end of the10-minutee match
- Jim Perl defeated John Gearhart round one, submission due to strikes
- Nolan Brant defeated Mike Taylor, :57 round one, TKO/ref stoppage
- Eric Bonner defeated Shawn Henderson, round two, referee stoppage due to strikes
- Ben Horton defeated Jesse Neal, ound two, TKO/ Ref stoppage
- DaJuan Robinson defeated Sequoyah Sethi, round one TKO
- Matt Norstrand defeated Pete Flanagan, ref stoppage guillotine choke
- Matvei Skvortsov defeated Corey Lauth, round one, referee stoppage Guillotine choke
- Jillian Decoursey defeated Emme Weber by unanimous decision
Top photo: Cory Lauth, of Pembroke, throws a kick during his match vs. Matvei Skvortsov .
Photos by Richie Casado
Pete Flanagan, of Batavia, throws a punch during his match against Matt Norstrand.
Emme Weber vs. Jillian Decoursey.
Matt Norstrand, of Le Roy, won the title at 185 pounds.
Recent comments