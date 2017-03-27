Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 27, 2017 - 11:23am

Le Roy fighter wins title during MMA event in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Mixed Martial Arts, mma, sports, batavia, Le Roy.

mmamarch20173.jpg

Ground Force Fights hosted its second mixed martial arts tournament at Quality Inn & Suites on Saturday night.

Here are the results of the fights:

  • Jeremy Stopa vs Dave Scerbo submission grappling match -- draw at the end of the10-minutee match
  • Jim Perl defeated John Gearhart  round one, submission due to strikes
  • Nolan Brant  defeated  Mike Taylor, :57 round one, TKO/ref stoppage
  • Eric Bonner  defeated  Shawn Henderson, round two, referee stoppage due to strikes
  • Ben Horton  defeated Jesse Neal, ound two, TKO/ Ref stoppage
  • DaJuan Robinson defeated  Sequoyah Sethi, round one TKO
  • Matt Norstrand defeated Pete Flanagan, ref stoppage guillotine choke
  • Matvei Skvortsov defeated  Corey Lauth,  round one, referee stoppage Guillotine choke
  • Jillian Decoursey defeated Emme Weber by unanimous decision
Top photo: Cory Lauth, of Pembroke, throws a kick during his match vs. Matvei Skvortsov .

Photos by Richie Casado

mmamarch20174.jpg

Pete Flanagan, of Batavia, throws a punch during his match against Matt Norstrand.

mmamarch2017-2.jpg

Emme Weber vs. Jillian Decoursey.

mmamarch2017.jpg

Matt Norstrand, of Le Roy, won the title at 185 pounds.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button