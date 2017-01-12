Online News. Community Views.

January 12, 2017 - 8:33am

Le Roy finds tough match in Perry, #1 ranked Class C team in state

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, Le Roy.

leroyboyshoopsjan112017.jpg

The Le Roy boys basketball team had a tough assignment Wednesday night, traveling to Perry to play the undefeated Perry Yellowjackets, the #1 ranked Class C team in the state.

Perry combines size, speed, chemistry and scoring and though the Knights put up a fight, they were simply outmatched.

The Yellowjackets won 64-50, outscoring Le Roy in every quarter and holding the Knights to 12 or fewer points each quarter except the third, when Le Roy picked up 17 points (Perry scored 20).

Josh Laurie led Le Roy scoring with 18 points, hitting two three-point jumpers. Luke Stella had 16 points. Ryan Boyce and T.Y. Williams each had six.

For Perry, Tyler Cowie had 15 points, including two three-point buckets, Devon Mann, 14, and Austin Croll had 14. Owen Spencer added 10.

leroyboyshoopsjan112017-2.jpg

leroyboyshoopsjan112017-3.jpg

leroyboyshoopsjan112017-4.jpg

leroyboyshoopsjan112017-5.jpg

leroyboyshoopsjan112017-6.jpg

leroyboyshoopsjan112017-7.jpg

