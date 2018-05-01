Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 1, 2018 - 10:13am

Le Roy fire and City fire trained together Monday night at Dolomite

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy Fire, City Fire, news, Le Roy, batavia.

For Monday night training, Le Roy fire was joined by City fire for water flow training at the Dolomite Products quarry off Gulf Road in Le Roy. The crews worked on drafting, pump and ladder operations.

Chief Tim Hogle said, "Thanks to Dolomite Products Le Roy for letting us use their property. Good job to everyone involved."

Submitted photo.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button