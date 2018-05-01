May 1, 2018 - 10:13am
Le Roy fire and City fire trained together Monday night at Dolomite
For Monday night training, Le Roy fire was joined by City fire for water flow training at the Dolomite Products quarry off Gulf Road in Le Roy. The crews worked on drafting, pump and ladder operations.
Chief Tim Hogle said, "Thanks to Dolomite Products Le Roy for letting us use their property. Good job to everyone involved."
Submitted photo.
