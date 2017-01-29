Le Roy Fire hands out top awards for 2016, swears in 2017 officers

Craig Johnson, middle, with Tom Wood, 1st assistant chief, and Tim Hogle, chief, was named firefighter of the year on Saturday night at the Le Roy Fire Department's annual awards dinner and installation banquet. Johnson, the son of a 40-year veteran of the department, was also promoted to 2nd assistant chief.

The Le Roy officers for 2017 are listed below.

Firematic Officers: Chief: Tim Hogle, 1st Asst. Chief: Tom Wood, 2nd Asst. Chief: Craig Johnson Captain: Mike Green, Captain: Christina Marinaccio, Lieutenant: A.J. DeFelice, Training Officer: Craig Johnson, Safety Officer: Joe Orlando

Business: President: Mike Green, V. President: A.J. DeFelice, Director: Pete Loftus, Director: Beth Domm, Secretary: Jim Spear, Treasurer: A.J. DeFelice

Commissioners: Chairman: Jerry Diskin, Commissioner: Bill Wood, Commissioner: Wayne Dressler, Commissioner: John Johnson, Secretary: Jim Spear, Treasurer: Stephanie Call

Oatka Hose: President: Dale Ehrhart, directors: Dave Ehrhart Sr., Frank Davis, Jim Spears Jr., Dave Ehrhart, Jr., Ken Davis; Secretary: Jim Spear Treasurer: Gerry Diskin.

Excelsior: President: John Johnson, V. President: Rick Bater, Director: Adam Stogsdale, Director: Stephanie McVicker, Director: Wendy Johnson, Director: Mike Sheflin Director: Judy Purdy, Secretary: Mike Miller, Treasurer: Christina Marinaccio

Chemicals: President: Brandon Connolly, V. President: Melissa Surridge, Directors: Dan Kemp, John Joy, Wayne Dressler Terry Kanaley Brandon Connolly; Secretary: Wayne Dressler, Treasurer: John Joy

Benevolent: President: Gerry Diskin, V. President: Ken Davis, Director: Dave Ehrhart Sr., Director: Bill Sealey, Director: John Johnson, Secretary: Jim Spear, Treasurer: Jim Spear

Fire Police: Captain: Ken Davis, 1st Lieutenant: Wendy Johnson, 2nd Lieutenant: Dave Ehrhart Sr.

Auxiliary: President: Christie Miller-Main, Vice President: Elise Bater, Secretary: LeeAnne Miller, Treasurer: Wendy Johnson

Kevin McCrary, left, received a chief's accommodation award.

Tom Wood, center, received a chief's accommodation award.

Jerry Diskin and Ken Davis were honored for their 50 years of service to the department.

