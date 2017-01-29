Online News. Community Views.

January 29, 2017 - 1:38pm

Le Roy Fire hands out top awards for 2016, swears in 2017 officers

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy Fire, fire services, Le Roy, news.

leroyfiredinner2017.jpg

Craig Johnson, middle, with Tom Wood, 1st assistant chief, and Tim Hogle, chief, was named firefighter of the year on Saturday night at the Le Roy Fire Department's annual awards dinner and installation banquet. Johnson, the son of a 40-year veteran of the department, was also promoted to 2nd assistant chief.

The Le Roy officers for 2017 are listed below.

Firematic Officers: Chief: Tim Hogle, 1st Asst. Chief: Tom Wood, 2nd Asst. Chief: Craig Johnson Captain: Mike Green, Captain: Christina Marinaccio, Lieutenant: A.J. DeFelice, Training Officer: Craig Johnson, Safety Officer: Joe Orlando 

Business: President: Mike Green, V. President: A.J. DeFelice, Director: Pete Loftus, Director: Beth Domm, Secretary: Jim Spear, Treasurer: A.J. DeFelice 

Commissioners: Chairman: Jerry Diskin, Commissioner: Bill Wood, Commissioner: Wayne Dressler, Commissioner: John Johnson, Secretary: Jim Spear, Treasurer: Stephanie Call 

Oatka Hose: President: Dale Ehrhart, directors: Dave Ehrhart Sr., Frank Davis, Jim Spears Jr., Dave Ehrhart, Jr., Ken Davis; Secretary: Jim Spear Treasurer: Gerry Diskin.

Excelsior: President: John Johnson, V. President: Rick Bater, Director: Adam Stogsdale, Director: Stephanie McVicker, Director: Wendy Johnson, Director: Mike Sheflin Director: Judy Purdy, Secretary: Mike Miller, Treasurer: Christina Marinaccio 

Chemicals: President: Brandon Connolly, V. President: Melissa Surridge, Directors: Dan Kemp, John Joy, Wayne Dressler Terry Kanaley Brandon Connolly; Secretary: Wayne Dressler, Treasurer: John Joy

Benevolent: President: Gerry Diskin, V. President: Ken Davis, Director: Dave Ehrhart Sr., Director: Bill Sealey, Director: John Johnson, Secretary: Jim Spear, Treasurer: Jim Spear

Fire Police: Captain: Ken Davis, 1st Lieutenant: Wendy Johnson, 2nd Lieutenant: Dave Ehrhart Sr. 

Auxiliary: President: Christie Miller-Main, Vice President: Elise Bater, Secretary: LeeAnne Miller, Treasurer: Wendy Johnson 

leroyfiredinner2017-2.jpg

leroyfiredinner2017-3.jpg

Kevin McCrary, left, received a chief's accommodation award.

leroyfiredinner2017-4.jpg

Tom Wood, center, received a chief's accommodation award.

leroyfiredinner2017-5.jpg

Jerry Diskin and Ken Davis were honored for their 50 years of service to the department.

