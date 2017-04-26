Le Roy HS earns silver in U.S. News rankings

Press release:

Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School was awarded a Silver in the national rankings of U.S. News & World Report, placing in the top 10.3% of schools in the country. In New York State, the Oatkan Knights ranked 170 (moving up 10 spots from last year) out of 1,270 high schools and are among 206 schools who were awarded either Gold or Silver. U.S. News & World Report started ranking schools in 2007; last year was our first time being awarded a medal, winning a silver.

Each year, U.S. News & World Report releases its annual Best High Schools rankings awarding Gold, Silver and Bronze medals to top performing public schools at both the state level and national level. The 2017 rankings include data on more than 22,000 public high schools across the country. The report’s criteria are based on overall performance of students on state tests, participation and performance on advanced placement exams, and graduation rates. The goal of these rankings is to provide an unbiased picture of the top performing schools and how well those schools serve all of their students. There were 500 high schools or 2.4% that received Gold medals; 2,109 or 10.3% of schools earned Silver and 3,432 or 16.8% took home Bronze.

"As an entire district and school community, we are thrilled and excited to receive this prestigious recognition. This is just one of the many examples of the hard work and dedication from our administrators, teachers, support staff, and students that occur on a daily basis. We are proud and will look to build off this positive trend upward as we shoot for the gold!" -Merritt Holly, Le Roy Central Schools Superintendent

“The Silver Medal reflects our community’s commitment and dedication to offering an innovative school experience for all students. It also represents a growing number of students who desire to challenge themselves and use this school as a launching pad to their college and career aspirations. We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated staff throughout our entire district that goes above and beyond the call of duty every day growing our Oatkan Knights!” -Tim McArdle, Jr.-Sr. High School Principal