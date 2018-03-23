Online News. Community Views.

March 23, 2018 - 9:09am

Le Roy HS inducts 32 students into National Honor Society

posted by Howard B. Owens in schools, education, news, Le Roy, le roy hs.

dsc_0632lrhonor.jpg

Statement and photos by Le Roy HS Principal Tim McArdle:

On Thursday we inducted 32 new members into National Honor Society. This is a wonderful honor and accomplishment for our students and their families.

These students have maintained an overall GPA of 90 percent and possess the five qualities that make a model student: scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.

Sr. High ELA teacher Mr. Crowe was the guest speaker and shared wonderful advice to our Knights including: “No matter what job you choose, choose it because it will touch lives; it will make a difference not just to yourself but to others around you.”

Current members participated in the evening by running the ceremony and reading the new inductees’ biographies.

I would like to thank rookie advisor Mrs. Curtis and the NHS officers for organizing a quality program for our students.

I challenge these students to use their talents and reach out to other students who need a boost or support to make our school the best it can be!

We would like to congratulate the families of our new members. We all know it takes a team to be successful!

dsc_0650lrhonor.jpg

dsc_0654lrhonor.jpg

dsc_0658lrhonor.jpg

dsc_0700lrhonor.jpg

