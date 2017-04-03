Le Roy PD arrests man accused of stealing memory aid and weight loss supplement

Thomas Gilbert

A Rochester man has been arrested and accused of stealing a weight loss supplement, valued at $387.94, from the Walgreens store in Le Roy.

He's also a suspect in similar larcenies in three other counties.

Thomas H. Gilbert, 52, of Manor Parkway, Rochester, was taken into custody in Rochester by the Le Roy PD with assistance from Rochester PD following a two-month investigation into the thefts.

Gilbert is accused of stealing “Alli kit 60s” in Le Roy, but the investigation also identified him as a suspect in a theft of Prevagren, marketed as a memory aid, in Avon and in Rochester. He's also suspected of stealing Prevagen from a CVS in Farmington and headlamps from Advantage Auto in Geneva.

The first theft was reported Jan. 31.

Gilbert was charged with one count of petit larceny in Le Roy, arraigned and committed to the Genesee County Jail. He faces potential charges in Monroe, Livingston and Ontario counties