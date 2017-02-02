Le Roy PD seeking identity of person following theft at Walgreens

Press release:

The Village of Le Roy Police Department is attempting to identify an individual who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred on Jan. 31 at approximately 3:15 p.m. at the Walgreens on West Main Street. The subject was observed leaving in a dark four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call The Village of Le Roy Police Department at 585-345-6350; please reference CR# 17-0426.