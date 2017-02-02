Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 2, 2017 - 10:33am

Le Roy PD seeking identity of person following theft at Walgreens

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news, crime.

leroywalgreenstheftfeb17_01.jpg

Press release:

The Village of Le Roy Police Department is attempting to identify an individual who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred on Jan. 31 at approximately 3:15 p.m. at the Walgreens on West Main Street. The subject was observed leaving in a dark four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call The Village of Le Roy Police Department at 585-345-6350; please reference CR# 17-0426.

leroywalgreenstheftfeb17_03.jpg

leroywalgreenstheftfeb17_02.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button