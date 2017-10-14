Le Roy picks up homecoming win to finish season at 6-1

On homecoming night, the Oatkan Knights secured the #2 seed in sectional play and locked up a 6-1 record for the regular season with a 20-6 win over Letchworth/Warsaw.

Kyler LaCarte gained 56 yards and scored a TD on 21 carries. Luke Stella added a TD and 21 yards on nine carries. Cole Biggins was 8-19 passing for 84 yards. LaCarte had one TD pass for 24 yards.

Reece Tresco had six receptions for 65 yards. Gavin Luckey, two for 37 and a TD.

Luke Stella led the defense with six tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Jake Hill had five tackles. Gavin Luckey, four, and Bryce Bordonaro, 4. Gaven Cassidy had two interceptions to go with three tackles.

In other Friday night action:

Alexander 54 - Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 6. It was also homecoming for Alexander and on a night when the community honored Brian West Jr., the former player killed earlier this year in a car accident, the Trojans brought their A game. The 54 points scored by the team matched West's uniform number.

Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 49 - Avon 12. Bryce Yokel gained 225 yards and scored three touchdowns on 13 carries.

Le Roy game photos by Ed Henry. Top photo: Kyler LaCarte fights for yardage.

Gaven Cassidy after an interception.

Bob Locke

Reece Tresco

Start of the game, honoring law enforcement with a greeting of Sheriff's deputies.