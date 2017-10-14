Online News. Community Views.

October 14, 2017 - 1:34pm

Le Roy picks up homecoming win to finish season at 6-1

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, football, sports.

2094_kyler_lacarte.jpg

On homecoming night, the Oatkan Knights secured the #2 seed in sectional play and locked up a 6-1 record for the regular season with a 20-6 win over Letchworth/Warsaw.

Kyler LaCarte gained 56 yards and scored a TD on 21 carries. Luke Stella added a TD and 21 yards on nine carries. Cole Biggins was 8-19 passing for 84 yards. LaCarte had one TD pass for 24 yards.

Reece Tresco had six receptions for 65 yards. Gavin Luckey, two for 37 and a TD.

Luke Stella led the defense with six tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Jake Hill had five tackles. Gavin Luckey, four, and Bryce Bordonaro, 4. Gaven Cassidy had two interceptions to go with three tackles.

In other Friday night action:

  • Alexander 54 - Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 6. It was also homecoming for Alexander and on a night when the community honored Brian West Jr., the former player killed earlier this year in a car accident, the Trojans brought their A game.  The 54 points scored by the team matched West's uniform number. 
  • Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 49 - Avon 12.   Bryce Yokel gained 225 yards and scored three touchdowns on 13 carries.

Le Roy game photos by Ed Henry. Top photo: Kyler LaCarte fights for yardage.

1894_leroyd.jpg

1819_leroyd.jpg

2067_gavencassidy_int.jpg

Gaven Cassidy after an interception.

1212_leroyfans.jpg

1082_boblocke.jpg

Bob Locke

1008_reecetresco.jpg

Reece Tresco

0891_sheriff_greet.jpg

Start of the game, honoring law enforcement with a greeting of Sheriff's deputies.

0753_youthfballer.jpg

