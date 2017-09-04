Le Roy resident's Game of Thrones-inspired Adirondack featured in national magazine

Gus Bertrand, a Le Roy resident, and woodworking hobbyist, said he isn't particularly a fan of "Game of Thrones," but his wife, Jen, is and when he needed an idea for an anniversary present for his wife, he hit upon the idea of making Adirondack chairs modeled after the iron throne on the popular HBO television series.

After he posted about his creation on a woodworking forum on Reddit, "Popular Woodworking Magazine" editors asked him to submit an article about his creations.

