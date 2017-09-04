Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 4, 2017 - 9:14am

Le Roy resident's Game of Thrones-inspired Adirondack featured in national magazine

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news, hobbies.

img_20170829_183819-768x576.jpg

Gus Bertrand, a Le Roy resident, and woodworking hobbyist, said he isn't particularly a fan of "Game of Thrones," but his wife, Jen, is and when he needed an idea for an anniversary present for his wife, he hit upon the idea of making Adirondack chairs modeled after the iron throne on the popular HBO television series.

After he posted about his creation on a woodworking forum on Reddit, "Popular Woodworking Magazine" editors asked him to submit an article about his creations.

Read the whole article here.

img_20170830_182812-768x576.jpg

img_20170829_184237-768x576.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button