Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 16, 2017 - 3:51pm

Le Roy scores with 10 seconds left to beat Cal-Mum/BB 19-18

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, football, sports.

lead_off_with_this_pic_herds_lukestella_9870.jpg

After replacing the injured starter at QB, Le Roy's Cole Biggins helped his offense put together two scoring drives in the 4th quarter Friday night to lift the Oatkan Knights from 18-7 down to a 19-18 victory over archrival Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen.

Biggins capped the second drive with a nine-yard TD pass to Reece Tresco with 10 seconds on the clock.  

After coming in during the 2nd quarter, Biggins was 9-14 passing for 73 yards and gained 65 yards on the ground in eight carries.

Kyler LaCarte gained 48 yards on 13 carries and scored on a 14-yard run for Le Roy's first 4th quarter TD.

Reece Tresco caught four passes for 33 yards and a TD. Gavin Luckey gained 25 yards on two receptions.

Bryce Bordonaro had eight tackles and forced and recovered a fumble.

Photos by Ed Henry.

Top photo: Senior Luke Stella and Coach Brian Herdlein celebrate the Knights’ victory.

tresco_winningtd_9836.jpg

Reece Tresco hauls in the game-winning TD 

tresco_biggins_9887.jpg

Reece Tresco (16) and Cole Biggins (22)

kyler_lacarte_9382.jpg

Kyler LaCarte

gavinluckey_9282.jpg

Gavin Luckey with a tackle.

brycebordonaro_9775.jpg

Bryce Bordonaro with a tackle.

bigginstd_9756.jpg

Cole Biggins races 31 yards through the Raiders’ defense for a TD.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button