Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 25, 2017 - 5:17pm

Le Roy students asked to take the pledge not to text and drive

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, schools, education, news.

img_0434lrtexting.jpg

Four members of local law enforcement spoke at Le Roy HS today during the three lunch periods about the dangers of texting and driving. The officers shared their own personal stories of the accidents they've responded to, including fatal accidents, that involved distracted driving.  On Monday, students have viewed a video about texting and driving and a couple of students shared their thoughts on the public service piece.  Students were then invited to stop by a poster in one of the hallways of the school and sign a poster pledging not to text and drive.

leroynotextjan2017.jpg

Principal Tim McArdle

leroynotextjan2017-2.jpg

Le Roy PD Officer Mike Pratt

leroynotextjan2017-3.jpg

Deputy Andrew Hale (also participating, in the background, Deputy Howard Wilson)

leroynotextjan2017-4.jpg

Anthony Paladino speaking with Le Roy PD Officer Greg Kellogg.

leroynotextjan2017-5.jpg

Lizzy Cimetta with Kellogg.

leroynotextjan2017-6.jpg

leroynotextjan2017-7.jpg

leroynotextjan2017-8.jpg

January 25, 2017 - 5:29pm
david spaulding
david spaulding's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 24 min ago
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

i'd like to see them pledge allegiance to the united states of america but we know that isn't going to happen.............

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button