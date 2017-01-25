Le Roy students asked to take the pledge not to text and drive

Four members of local law enforcement spoke at Le Roy HS today during the three lunch periods about the dangers of texting and driving. The officers shared their own personal stories of the accidents they've responded to, including fatal accidents, that involved distracted driving. On Monday, students have viewed a video about texting and driving and a couple of students shared their thoughts on the public service piece. Students were then invited to stop by a poster in one of the hallways of the school and sign a poster pledging not to text and drive.

Principal Tim McArdle

Le Roy PD Officer Mike Pratt

Deputy Andrew Hale (also participating, in the background, Deputy Howard Wilson)

Anthony Paladino speaking with Le Roy PD Officer Greg Kellogg.

Lizzy Cimetta with Kellogg.