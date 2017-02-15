Online News. Community Views.

February 15, 2017 - 3:17pm

Le Roy teen charged with multiple counts of rape in the first degree

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Le Roy, Attica, news.
mugleonardehahniv2017.jpg
Leonard Hahn

A teen from Le Roy has been charged with multiple counts of rape in the first degree following a joint investigation between Attica PD and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began with a single complaint when a student revealed information about an alleged sexual encounter to a school official in Attica.

During the investigation, additional children came forward an made similar allegations. 

Leonard E. Hahn, IV, was subsequently arrested by Attica PD.

Assisting in the investigation were investigators Tim Wescott and John Dehm of the Sheriff's Office.

The victims are all under age 11.

The Justice for Children Advocacy Center in Batavia assisted in the investigation.

Hahn was jailed on $100,000 bail or $200,000 bond.  He is being held in Genesee County pending further proceedings in Genesee County and Wyoming County.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact his orher local law enforcement agency.

