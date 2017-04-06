Le Roy wins national award for music education

Le Roy Central Schools has been named one of the best communities in the nation for music education by the National Association of Music Merchants. It was one of only 527 schools, or 4 percent of the eligible schools, in the United States to earn the award.

Le Roy High School Principal Tim McArdle said the award recognizes the efforts of teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have helped make music education an important part of students' lives.

"This award represents our district's long-standing commitment to valuing what music education does for our students and the true pleasure it brings to our community," McArdle said. "We are so proud of all of our music students and staff that year in and year out produce high-level performances on our stages, in the pit, in competition, on the field, and in many places across the region. Our strong music program is one of the many aspects of our school that makes being an Oatkan Knight so special!"