February 1, 2017 - 11:19am

Le Roy's David Boyce and Elba's Mark Shardlow selected for Section V Hall of Fame

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, Le Roy, elba.

Two former Genesee County football stars have been selected for induction into the Section V Hall of Fame.

David Boyce, of Le Roy, and Mark Shardlow, of Elba, Elba will both be inducted during the 20th-anniversary ceremony April 6.

Joining the 2017 class are:

  • Mark Baniewicz, Fairport
  • Trent Bridges, Irondequoit
  • Mike Butler, Irondequoit
  • Keith Downing, Fairport
  • Danny Gilardi, East Irondequoit Eastridge
  • Thomas Nacca, Jefferson

Three coaches from Section V and two others who have contributed to Section V football will be inducted: 

  • Jim Haugh, Victor and Livonia
  • Mike Nally, Edison
  • Ron Rucker, East Rochester
  • Marc Remillard, game official
  • Kevin Pino, athletic trainer, in contributor category

The ceremony will be at RIT Inn and Conference Center. Tickets to the induction ceremony and dinner are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10. They may be ordered before April 1 with checks payable to Section 5 Football by mailing to: Frank Marafino, 4 Georgetown Drive, Apt. C, Rochester, NY, 14617.

