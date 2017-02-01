Le Roy's David Boyce and Elba's Mark Shardlow selected for Section V Hall of Fame
Two former Genesee County football stars have been selected for induction into the Section V Hall of Fame.
David Boyce, of Le Roy, and Mark Shardlow, of Elba, Elba will both be inducted during the 20th-anniversary ceremony April 6.
Joining the 2017 class are:
- Mark Baniewicz, Fairport
- Trent Bridges, Irondequoit
- Mike Butler, Irondequoit
- Keith Downing, Fairport
- Danny Gilardi, East Irondequoit Eastridge
- Thomas Nacca, Jefferson
Three coaches from Section V and two others who have contributed to Section V football will be inducted:
- Jim Haugh, Victor and Livonia
- Mike Nally, Edison
- Ron Rucker, East Rochester
- Marc Remillard, game official
- Kevin Pino, athletic trainer, in contributor category
The ceremony will be at RIT Inn and Conference Center. Tickets to the induction ceremony and dinner are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10. They may be ordered before April 1 with checks payable to Section 5 Football by mailing to: Frank Marafino, 4 Georgetown Drive, Apt. C, Rochester, NY, 14617.
