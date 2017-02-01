Le Roy's David Boyce and Elba's Mark Shardlow selected for Section V Hall of Fame

Two former Genesee County football stars have been selected for induction into the Section V Hall of Fame.

David Boyce, of Le Roy, and Mark Shardlow, of Elba, Elba will both be inducted during the 20th-anniversary ceremony April 6.

Joining the 2017 class are:

Mark Baniewicz, Fairport

Trent Bridges, Irondequoit

Mike Butler, Irondequoit

Keith Downing, Fairport

Danny Gilardi, East Irondequoit Eastridge

Thomas Nacca, Jefferson

Three coaches from Section V and two others who have contributed to Section V football will be inducted:

Jim Haugh, Victor and Livonia

Mike Nally, Edison

Ron Rucker, East Rochester

Marc Remillard, game official

Kevin Pino, athletic trainer, in contributor category

The ceremony will be at RIT Inn and Conference Center. Tickets to the induction ceremony and dinner are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10. They may be ordered before April 1 with checks payable to Section 5 Football by mailing to: Frank Marafino, 4 Georgetown Drive, Apt. C, Rochester, NY, 14617.