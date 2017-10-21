Le Roy's defense preserves slender lead to help Knights advance in sectionals

Le Roy brought their D-Game to Hartwood Park last night and it was a good thing on a night when the offense could only manage to score a single touchdown.

The Oatkan Knights shutout Letchworth/Warsaw 7-0 to advance in Class C sectional play.

Kyler LaCarte had 11 carries for 31 yards, Cineque Robinson 11 for 29, Jake Hill seven for 21, and Luke Stella four for15. At QB, Jake Hill was 12-24 for 97 yards and a TD. Cole Biggins had four catches for 39 yards and Reece Tresco grabbed three passes for 32 yards.

Tresco had five tackles. Gavin Luckey had five and an interception. With four tackles were Bob Locke, Bryce Bordonaro, Jake Hill, Anthony Leitten and Luke Stella. Bordonaro recovered a fumble and Leitten had a sack.

Also in sectional play Friday night:

Alexander 42, CG Finney 22 . The Trojans gained 361 yards on the ground. Chris McClinic ran 24 times for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Terrez Smith had 13 carries for 141 yards and a TD. Kicker Grant Cox was 4-5 on point after attempts. Jake Jasen had 10 tackles, Mich Gordon, eight.

Pembroke 54, Canisteo-Greenwood 28

Batavia 36, Wayne 28 (Game coverage)

Photos by Ed Henry. Top photo, Gavin Luckey with the reception for the lone TD of the game.

Cole Biggins

Ty Williams and Reece Tresco with a tackle.

Jake Hill

Cineque Robinson

Kyler LaCarte

Kyle LaCarte