Le Roy's Randa Williams selected for Woman of Distinction award

Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has honored Town of LeRoy resident Randa Williams, as a Woman of Distinction at the 20th annual ceremony, for her involvement with Girl Scouts for over five decades.

“Randa’s hard work and commitment to the Girl Scouts has introduced the value of community service to thousands of girls, and her efforts have paved the way for many women to serve as firefighters. She exemplifies the true spirit of America as a business executive, citizen and dedicated servant to our community,” said Ranzenhofer.

Williams has participated in every aspect of scouting, from Assistant Den Mother to Day Camp Director and Cookie Manager. The Genesee Valley Girl Scouts has recognized her service with many awards, including Great Scout Award, Green Angel Award, Achievement Award and Honor Award. More recently, she is involved with her granddaughter’s troop.

“I am humbled and grateful for Senator Ranzenhofer's recognition,” said Williams. “I hope to continue to be deserving of it for many years to come.”

In the early 1980s, she decided to join a local volunteer fire department, but her application was denied because of her gender. She sued the town, village and three fire clubs to allow women to serve as firefighters, and her case became national news. She ultimately prevailed.

In the past ten years, she has rescued many horses from being slaughtered. She currently owns and cares for five horses that she has saved. Additionally, she has also served as lead speaker at the Take Back the Night Program at SUNY Brockport.

From 1982 to 1995, Williams owned and operated Sams Auto Parts; she is current owner of MHL Performance, a speed parts company in the Town of Bergen. She received a Bachelor of Science from SUNY Empire and a Master’s Degree from SUNY Brockport. She has four children– Trisa, Emma, Thomas, and James– and 14 grandchildren.

