October 29, 2017 - 9:01am

Le Roy's season stopped by Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen

posted by Howard B. Owens in byron-bergen, Le Roy, football, sports.

Le Roy dominated archrival Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen in Saturday's Class C semifinal except in the one stat that mattered: Final score.

Despite holding onto the ball longer, for more plays and more yards total offense, the Oatkan Knights ended their season with a 16-7.

Cal-Mum/BB advances to the championship game against East Rochester/Gananda next Saturday at 3 p.m.

Kyler LaCarte wrapped up his season with 27 carries for 112 yards and a TD. Jake Hill was 8-18 passing for 111 yards. Reece Tresco had three catches for 63 yards. Cole Biggins, three catches for 42 yards.  T.Y. Williams led the defense with five tackles.

Photos by George Henry. Top photo, Luke Stella

