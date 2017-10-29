Le Roy's season stopped by Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen

Le Roy dominated archrival Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen in Saturday's Class C semifinal except in the one stat that mattered: Final score.

Despite holding onto the ball longer, for more plays and more yards total offense, the Oatkan Knights ended their season with a 16-7.

Cal-Mum/BB advances to the championship game against East Rochester/Gananda next Saturday at 3 p.m.

Kyler LaCarte wrapped up his season with 27 carries for 112 yards and a TD. Jake Hill was 8-18 passing for 111 yards. Reece Tresco had three catches for 63 yards. Cole Biggins, three catches for 42 yards. T.Y. Williams led the defense with five tackles.

