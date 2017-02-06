February 6, 2017 - 4:35pm
Leads sought in theft from Crocker's Ace Hardware in Le Roy
State Police are looking for this man to question regarding a larceny at Crocker's Ace Hardware on Route 19 in Le Roy.
The theft occurred sometime around 5:45 p.m., Thursday.
The subject was driving a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee/Dodge Durango type of vehicle and wearing a Bass Pro baseball hat.
Those with information to assist in the case can call Trooper Mark Catanzaro at the State Police Barracks in Batavia, (585) 343-2200
