February 6, 2017 - 4:35pm

Leads sought in theft from Crocker's Ace Hardware in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Le Roy, news.

State Police are looking for this man to question regarding a larceny at Crocker's Ace Hardware on Route 19 in Le Roy.

The theft occurred sometime around 5:45 p.m., Thursday.

The subject was driving a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee/Dodge Durango type of vehicle and wearing a Bass Pro baseball hat.

Those with information to assist in the case can call Trooper Mark Catanzaro at the State Police Barracks in Batavia, (585) 343-2200

