Leads sought in theft from Crocker's Ace Hardware in Le Roy

State Police are looking for this man to question regarding a larceny at Crocker's Ace Hardware on Route 19 in Le Roy.

The theft occurred sometime around 5:45 p.m., Thursday.

The subject was driving a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee/Dodge Durango type of vehicle and wearing a Bass Pro baseball hat.

Those with information to assist in the case can call Trooper Mark Catanzaro at the State Police Barracks in Batavia, (585) 343-2200