Legislature updated on cases involving Western OTB CEO and lobbyist

Richard Siebert, a member of the Western OTB board of directors, used yesterday's Ways and Means Committee meeting to brief members of the County Legislature on the relationship of WOTB with George Maziarz and the status of Henry Wojtaszek, the organization's CEO.

Both have been in the news recently in connection with a criminal investigation by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Maziarz is accused of shielding $95,000 in secret campaign payments to a former staff member. Wojtaszek, as part of the same investigation, has pled guilty to a misdemeanor related to paperwork that was filed, or not filed, by the Niagara County GOP Committee, which Wojtaszek once led.

News reports have linked Maziarz to Western OTB, but Siebert told legislators that's not entirely accurate.

The former 20-year veteran of the State Senate was hired as a consultant by a lobbyist that Western OTB uses, Patty Lynch, and Lynch has apparently used Maziarz to work on some Western OTB issues in Albany.

Maziarz was not directly working for Western OTB, Siebert said.

"We made it very clear at our last board meeting to Patty Lynch that George Maziarz was to no longer to be associated with Western OTB," Siebert said. "We cleared that up. We have no relationship with George Maziarz. Technically, we’ve never paid him, it was just something that Patty Lynch did on her own."

As for Wojtaszek, Siebert said Wojtaszek had resigned as the Niagara County GOP chair in 2009, but somehow he was hung with a 2012 violation related to paperwork that wasn't properly filed.

Siebert, who is also the Republican elections commissioner for the county and chairman of the county GOP, said Schneiderman's office gave Wojtaszek a choice, plead guilty to a misdemeanor and be able to keep his license and his job running Western OTB, or face felony charges that would be tired in Albany, which could have mean legal bills well over $100,000.

At a meeting, the Western OTB board, which includes two Democrats, two Conservatives, and 14 Republicans, agreed unanimously, Siebert said, to support Wojtaszek. The board wants him to stay on as CEO, he said.

"Henry’s done a great job," Siebert said. "Our previous CEO never came out of the office. Henry is out there asking people what they can do better, what we can do better, what management can do better. He’s been a great morale booster. He has great contacts in Albany."