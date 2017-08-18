Online News. Community Views.

August 18, 2017 - 1:44pm

Libertarian candidates for Batavia council turn in signatures

posted by Howard B. Owens in genesee county libertarian party, batavia, news.

Press release:

Today, August 18, 2017, Batavia City Council Libertarian Candidates Lisa Whitehead, Mark Potwora and James Rosenbeck submitted ballot petitions totaling 378 signatures. That is more than double the requirement set by the Board of Elections. 378 Batavians say "Change the Direction in This Election". Thank You to those who signed, without your support this would not have been possible. Lisa, Mark and Jim will continue to visit with Batavians to hear your concerns and work with you to shape a financially responsible direction for the City of Batavia. Please learn more at www.facebook.com/Liberty4Batavia.

