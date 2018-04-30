Live Nation has big lineup for Darien Lake, offering $20 all-in tickets
Press release:
Last week, Live Nation announced "National Concert Week" will take place starting today, April 30, through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season.
The deal will include more than 1.5 million tickets to 2,000+ shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, pop, and more including several shows at Darien Lake Amphitheater.
For one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets today at NCW.LiveNation.com, through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time.
Produced by Live Nation, National Concert Week is a time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music. To launch the week, Live Nation will hold a special media event in New York featuring dozens of their touring artists.
Tickets are available for $20 with no additional fees for more than 20 shows at Darien Lake this summer, including some of Live Nation’s most in-demand summer tours. Also returning for 2018, all paid concert tickets will include FREE same-day admission to Darien Lake Theme Park.*
A full list of participating shows is included below. Tickets available while supplies last.
The $20 Kickoff to Summer Sale includes these shows only at Darien Lake Amphitheater:
· Dead & Company – Tuesday, June 19th
· Zac Brown Band -- Sunday, June 24th
· Chris Stapleton – Thursday, June 28th
· Logic – Tuesday, July 3
· Lynyrd Skynyrd & more – Friday, July 13th
· Lady Antebellum – Saturday, July 21st
· Kesha & Macklemore – Sunday, July 22nd
· Godsmack / Shinedown – Tuesday, July 24th
· Vans Warped Tour – Wednesday, July 25th
· Slayer – Friday, Aug. 3
· Dierks Bentley – Saturday, Aug. 4th
· Chicago & REO Speedwagon – Tuesday, Aug. 7th
· Jason Aldean – Friday, Aug. 10th
· Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson – Sunday, Aug. 12th
· Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town -- Thursday, Aug. 16th
· Kidz Bop Kids – Saturday, Aug. 18th
· G-Eazy – Friday, Aug. 24th
· Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch -- Monday, Sept. 3
· Deep Purple / Judas Priest – Wednesday, Sept. 5th
· Niall Horan w/ Maren Morris – Friday, Sept. 7th
Please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.
