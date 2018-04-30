Live Nation has big lineup for Darien Lake, offering $20 all-in tickets

Press release:

Last week, Live Nation announced "National Concert Week" will take place starting today, April 30, through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season.

The deal will include more than 1.5 million tickets to 2,000+ shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, pop, and more including several shows at Darien Lake Amphitheater.

For one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets today at NCW.LiveNation.com, through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Produced by Live Nation, National Concert Week is a time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music. To launch the week, Live Nation will hold a special media event in New York featuring dozens of their touring artists.

Tickets are available for $20 with no additional fees for more than 20 shows at Darien Lake this summer, including some of Live Nation’s most in-demand summer tours. Also returning for 2018, all paid concert tickets will include FREE same-day admission to Darien Lake Theme Park.*

A full list of participating shows is included below. Tickets available while supplies last.

The $20 Kickoff to Summer Sale includes these shows only at Darien Lake Amphitheater:

· Dead & Company – Tuesday, June 19th

· Zac Brown Band -- Sunday, June 24th

· Chris Stapleton – Thursday, June 28th

· Logic – Tuesday, July 3

· Lynyrd Skynyrd & more – Friday, July 13th

· Lady Antebellum – Saturday, July 21st

· Kesha & Macklemore – Sunday, July 22nd

· Godsmack / Shinedown – Tuesday, July 24th

· Vans Warped Tour – Wednesday, July 25th

· Slayer – Friday, Aug. 3

· Dierks Bentley – Saturday, Aug. 4th

· Chicago & REO Speedwagon – Tuesday, Aug. 7th

· Jason Aldean – Friday, Aug. 10th

· Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson – Sunday, Aug. 12th

· Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town -- Thursday, Aug. 16th

· Kidz Bop Kids – Saturday, Aug. 18th

· G-Eazy – Friday, Aug. 24th

· Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch -- Monday, Sept. 3

· Deep Purple / Judas Priest – Wednesday, Sept. 5th

· Niall Horan w/ Maren Morris – Friday, Sept. 7th