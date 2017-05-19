Live Nation ready to open 25th concert season at Darien Lake

Press release:

Since 1993, Darien Lake Amphitheater has been bringing the biggest stars to Western New York. Over its history, well over 400 concerts have played its stage and in its 25th season, the lineup is proving to be one of its best yet. The ceremonial season kicks off next Wednesday, May 24th with Future and special guests Migos, Torey Lanez, ASAP Ferg and Zoey Dollaz.

Not only does the venue have a great lineup to celebrate its 25th season but LiveNation is also rolling out some upgrades and special offers to make this concert season one to remember.

Great new things to enhance the concert experience at Darien Lake Amphitheater for its 25th season include:

Updated Aesthetics: Darien Lake Amphitheater’s concession stands and plazas are getting a new, updated look in 2017! The updates include displays for photo opportunities & selfies, plus additional seating within the main plazas. Our concession buildings will receive a façade renovation and new TV displays.

Fans will even be treated to a beautiful starlight display projected under our amphitheater tent.

Free Theme Park Access: As previously announced, in celebration of Darien Lake Amphitheater’s 25th concert season, Live Nation is partnering with Darien Lake Theme Park to offer an amazing deal to concert ticket buyers for this season. Each ticket purchased for a concert at the amphitheater will include complimentary same day admission into Darien Lake Theme Park! The offer will be valid for all tickets purchased for any concert at the amphitheater that occurs during the theme park’s operating schedule.

The offer is not valid in conjunction with any other Darien Lake Theme Park offer and is non-transferrable. Free Theme Park access is only valid the same day as the concert ticket and is only valid on purchased tickets and not valid on complimentary concert tickets. Go to darienlake.com/concerts for full details.

More Concession Locations: Darien Lake Amphitheater will have a wide range of new food and beverage offerings this year. New selections include humanely raised food offerings and hand crafted show specialty cocktails, plus a savory selection of local food trucks including House of Munch, Center Street Smoke House and Buffalo’s Best. We will also feature craft beers on tap! Additionally, we will have more points of sale in our concession plazas and at our lawn points of sale to better serve our guests.

Public Wifi: New during the 2017 season, public Wifi will be available for guests within the venue grounds. Wifi accessibility at the Darien lake Amphitheater has never been available to concert goers before now. During the 2017 season, guests will be able surf the internet, access their mobile concert tickets and enjoy their favorite apps like theLive Nation app, all from the comfort of their seat or while exploring the venue grounds. This will become available later this Summer.



Preferred Lawn: The Preferred Lawn is back for 2017! Each preferred lawn ticket includes a complimentary lawn chair rental, beverage cart access, as well as Early Entry with a hassle free quick access into a separate secured area.



This summer’s spectacular 25th Season at Darien Lake Amphitheater lineup includes: