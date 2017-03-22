Online News. Community Views.

March 22, 2017 - 11:13am

L&L returns to tow business

posted by Howard B. Owens in L&L Transmission, L&L Towing, business, batavia.

lanltowtruck2017.jpg

L&L Transmission is back in the towing business.

Cameron Selapack admits, yeah, it's a nice excuse to get out of the garage and meet customers in the field, but he said the real reason for bringing back L&L Towing was it was becoming increasingly clear customers needed the service.

They needed another option and a way to save money, especially if they were bringing their car to L&L for service.

"We do offer a discount rate," Selapack said. "If they're bringing their car here, we'll definitely give them a break."

The towing service is available 24 hours a day and the available for any type of call.

L&L Towing can be reached at (716) 984-4870.

