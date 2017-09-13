Online News. Community Views.

September 13, 2017 - 11:44am

Local artists learn about Alla Prima style painting

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia society of artists, batavia, arts, news.

bsaartdemosept122017.jpg

The monthly meeting of the Batavia Society of Artists last night featured a demonstration by Patricia Tribastone in a style of painting known as Alla Prima.

The Alla Prima style of painting is a technique in which the artist completes a painting in one sitting. The painting is done “wet into wet” and the main characteristics are fresh color, minimized detail, and brush work. 

Tribastone, who is involved in numerous national art organizations and has won several awards for her pastel and oil paintings, set up a still life scene for the demonstration and explained how she arranged her subject and the materials she used to complete the painting.

Tribastone has a gallery and studio in Canandaigua at 32 S. Main St.

bsaartdemosept122017-2.jpg

bsaartdemosept122017-3.jpg

bsaartdemosept122017-4.jpg

