Local businesses invited to participate in 'hiring fair' at BHS

Press release:

Anita Strollo, the coordinator for Batavia High School’s College and Career Center, is “casting a wide net” to find local businesses that may be interested in being part of the school’s second Hiring Fair on Tuesday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BHS, 260 State St. This time frame allows for students that attend Genesee Valley Educational Partnership (formerly BOCES) for skilled trades to meet with potential employers.

“We had nearly 12 businesses last year for our first hiring fair and would be happy with at least that many again this year” says Strollo. “Over 35 students got hired at that fair and that is a number I could live with again.

Last year approximately 100 students took advantage of the opportunity to meet with potential employers and organizations. Having all these employers and organizations come to us provides them with the opportunity to meet face-to-face with a large pool of well qualified, potential employees and volunteers under one roof.

“This year, with all of our students having their own Chromebooks it will be very easy to submit online applications. We will also provide, as we did last year, quiet zones for interviewing.

“What is still on our wish list is volunteer organizations, job shadowing opportunities and non-profits for students seeking volunteer opportunities or a chance to test the waters in career exploration. I am optimistic that such organizations will be abundant this year also” Strollo says.

On a purely selfish note Strollo says “we have extraordinary students at BHS and this is a great way to show them off” !

For more information, contact Anita Strollo at [email protected], or 343-2480, ext. 2012.

Written by Serena Strollo-Dicenso BHS 17