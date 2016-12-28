Local, low-income homeowners may qualify for assistance funds just released

A portion of $8 million being set aside for low-income home ownership will wind up in Genesee County, according to the governor's office.

In a program administered by the Rural Housing Opportunities Corporation, based in Rochester, qualifying low-income residents will be able to get assistance with repairs and upgrades related to health and safety concerns, code violations, energy conservation and other environmentally friendly improvements.

RHOC, part of Pathstone, is receiving $440,000, which will be divided among applicants in Genesee, Monroe, Orleans, Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties.

The funding is the latest round of nearly $170 set aside by the governor over the past several years for such projects.

The program targets households at or below 80 percent of the area median income, with a maximum AHC allowable income limit of 112% of HUD’s low-income limits, adjusted for family size.

Homeowners who qualify can apply for up to $40,000 per dwelling.