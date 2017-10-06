Local man who tried to kill somebody in December sent to prison for 15 years

Jeremy Armstrong

A 27-year-old Batavia man who shot and tried to kill another local resident got the prison term he bargained for when Judge Charles Zambito sent him to state prison for 15 years today.

Jeremy R. "Boog" Armstrong entered a guilty plea in August to attempted murder and a drug-dealing charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance. The two charges stemmed from separate crimes.

District Attorney Lawerence Friedman said through the process of arresting Armstrong and obtaining a conviction, it never came out why Armstrong tried to kill another man Dec. 2 while on Jackson Street in the City.

"Motive is not an element of the crime," Friedman said. "It wasn’t something we would have known if we tried the case, nor did we need to know."

If he hadn't accepted the plea deal in August, a conviction at trial could have resulted in a 37-year prison term.

The sentence also includes nine years on the drug-dealing conviction.

The sentence was in line with the terms of the plea deal.