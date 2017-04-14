April 14, 2017 - 11:40am
Local Marine part of security detail for Secretary of State while in Brussels
Sgt. Terrence Irvin, from Batavia, second from left, is a Marine Security Guard currently deployed to Brussels, where he served recently as part of the security contingent for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, middle of the picture. Irvin is currently serving as a guard attached to the State Department. Following his discharge in 2019, he hopes to become a NYS State Trooper.
April 14, 2017 - 3:06pm#1
Thank you Sgt. Irvin for your service and sacrifice.
