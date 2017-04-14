Online News. Community Views.

April 14, 2017 - 11:40am

Local Marine part of security detail for Secretary of State while in Brussels

posted by Howard B. Owens in marines, batavia, news.

img_8485marinetillerson.jpg

Sgt. Terrence Irvin, from Batavia, second from left, is a Marine Security Guard currently deployed to Brussels, where he served recently as part of the security contingent for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, middle of the picture.  Irvin is currently serving as a guard attached to the State Department.  Following his discharge in 2019, he hopes to become a NYS State Trooper.

April 14, 2017 - 3:06pm
Rick Hensel
Rick Hensel's picture
Offline
Last seen: 21 hours 56 min ago
Joined: Feb 23 2015 - 12:12am

Thank you Sgt. Irvin for your service and sacrifice.

