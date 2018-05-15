Online News. Community Views.

May 15, 2018 - 12:20pm

Local municipalities to get $4.5 million from state for streets, roads, and bridges

posted by Howard B. Owens in infrastructure, michael ranzenhofer, news.

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has announced today that a record level of state funding will continue to help local governments rehabilitate area highways, roads and bridges.

“Western New York will be getting its fair share of state transportation dollars again this year. With winter finally over, local highway crews will start to put these dollars to work by fixing our infrastructure. This state funding will help to provide safe and reliable transportation for motorists and their families,” said Ranzenhofer.

A total of $603 million in statewide funding will help municipalities with infrastructure improvement projects. The 2018-19 New York State Budget allocates $438 million for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement program (CHIPS), $100 million for the Pave NY program and $65 million for the Extreme Winter Recovery program. 

 

Genesee County

Municipality

2018-19 Budget ($)

City of Batavia

426,205

Town of Alabama

121,831

Town of Alexander

126,163

Town of Batavia

146,171

Town of Bergen

69,838

Town of Bethany

110,065

Town of Byron

136,777

Town of Darien

149,398

Town of Elba

108,980

Town of LeRoy

141,781

Town of Oakfield

71,370

Town of Pavilion

146,205

Town of Pembroke

135,045

Town of Stafford

134,751

Village of Alexander

12,491

Village of Bergen

27,404

Village of Corfu

18,936

Village of Elba

12,436

Village of Le Roy

105,209

Village of Oakfield

39,559

County of Genesee

2,295,315

