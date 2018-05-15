Local municipalities to get $4.5 million from state for streets, roads, and bridges

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has announced today that a record level of state funding will continue to help local governments rehabilitate area highways, roads and bridges.

“Western New York will be getting its fair share of state transportation dollars again this year. With winter finally over, local highway crews will start to put these dollars to work by fixing our infrastructure. This state funding will help to provide safe and reliable transportation for motorists and their families,” said Ranzenhofer.

A total of $603 million in statewide funding will help municipalities with infrastructure improvement projects. The 2018-19 New York State Budget allocates $438 million for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement program (CHIPS), $100 million for the Pave NY program and $65 million for the Extreme Winter Recovery program.