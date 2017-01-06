Local police looking for man on possible parole violation with bank robbery history

A Niagara County man with an attempted bank robbery conviction is wanted on a warrant for an alleged parole violation and a police source confirmed this morning that local authorities have been asked to look for him as well since he could be in, or pass through, Genesee County.

Joel Zsebehazy, 33, 5’10” 165 lbs, has blond hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he has a violent history and could be armed. If seen, call 9-1-1. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can call (585) 343-5000 or the Batavia PD confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

WIVB reported that authorities want to question Zsebehazy about a recent bank robbery, but we couldn't confirm that with local law enforcement.

After he was convicted on a drug dealing charge in 2015, the Buffalo News reported that Zsebehazy was an Afghan war vet looking at his last chance for rehabilitation after previous difficulties at drug treatment facilities. The Buffalo News reported that Zsebehazy suffers from PTSD.