Lost and Found: Sheriff's Office trying to locate owner of row boat found on Tonawanda Creek

The Sheriff's Office would like to unite a row boat with its owner after the small craft was found on the Tonawanda Creek in the area of Kiwanis Park and Wortendyke Road.

There's no indication that anybody fell out of it and there's been no missing person report, said Chief Deputy Gordon Dibble, so at this point, Dibble thinks it likely became unmoored from its dock some how.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that if you're missing a boat and think it might be yours, call Deputy Kevin McCarthy (585) 345-3000, ext. 3237.

Be prepared to provide a detailed description.