January 15, 2017 - 3:59pm

Lots of people heard booms last night, but no issues found

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

We've received messages from several people wanting to know what it was they heard go boom last night in the Manhatten Avenue, Ross Avenue area of Batavia, and, we don't know.

One reader reported also seeing a flash.

We've checked with local officials and there was an investigation of the area after the booms were reported. The cause remains unknown.  

The booms were heard around 2 a.m.

January 15, 2017 - 4:03pm
jeff saquella
I heard 2 back to back at 1:48 a.m.

