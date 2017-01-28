Online News. Community Views.

January 28, 2017 - 11:36pm

Loud noises on Highland Park investigated, possibly fireworks

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

Police are investing loud noise reports on Highland Park, Batavia.

About 20 minutes ago a police officer was dispatched to investigate a report of a gunshot, but there has been no confirmation of gunshot in the investigation so far.

A few minutes ago, a police officer was heading to the other end of the street to investigate what is believed to be a firework going off.

Again, at this point, there is no evidence found of a gunshot in the area.

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian.
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

