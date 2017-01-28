Loud noises on Highland Park investigated, possibly fireworks

Police are investing loud noise reports on Highland Park, Batavia.

About 20 minutes ago a police officer was dispatched to investigate a report of a gunshot, but there has been no confirmation of gunshot in the investigation so far.

A few minutes ago, a police officer was heading to the other end of the street to investigate what is believed to be a firework going off.

Again, at this point, there is no evidence found of a gunshot in the area.