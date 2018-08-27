Louie crowned king of the wiener dogs at Batavia Downs

Press release:

It looked like a trackside racing crowd from the 1960s at Batavia Downs as a gathering of more than 4,000 people jammed the stands and the apron to watch the 14th annual “Dachshund Dash” on a beautiful late summer Sunday afternoon (Aug. 26). The Wiener Dog Races were the centerpiece of Batavia Downs Family Fun Day presentation.

Eighty dogs were programmed to compete in 10 heats with one winner from each advancing to the final. And after several close finishes, three romps and one runaway dog, “Louie” nosed out “Jasper” in a photo finish with “Dexter Tyberius” finishing a close third in the championship heat.

Louie is owned by Bruce Hummel, of Pittsford, and quickly became a fan favorite in the Purple Haze winner’s circle after the race.

All those who entered received doggie bags courtesy of Genesee Feeds of Batavia, the official sponsor of the race. The owners of all heat winners received $25 in gaming Free Play and the top three finishers in the championship race received two Clubhouse buffet certificates and $100, $75 and $50 (first through third) in Free Play for the gaming floor. The top winner’s total prize package including the gaming Free Play is valued at $200.