Lunch-N-Learn Series at Le Roy HS exposes students to career opportunities

John Jakubowski, GCEDC workforce development consultant, and Chris Suozzi, VP of business development for GCEDC, visited Le Roy High School today as guests of the BEA Career Lunch-N-Learn Series at the school.

Jakubowski and Suozzi talked about career opportunities in STEM fields, advanced manufacturing and nanotechnologies and what it takes for a student to enter those career paths.

"The BEA Career Lunch-N-Learn Series is a tremendous opportunity for our students to interact with professionals in different fields, and we can't thank Karyn Winters enough for her organizing efforts and partnering with us," said Principal Tim McArdle. "It is these experiences that allow our students to focus on their future and learn about the many options they have. Today's speakers from GCEDC gave our students a chance to learn about amazing opportunities right here in our backyard so that we can retain the talent we are developing. I really commend Mr. Suozzi and Mr. Jakubowski for their efforts in promoting the WNY STAMP and also educating our students on career advice."

The purpose of the series, McArdle said, is to expand beyond the traditional career day and expose students to information about various careers throughout the year.

"We have taken the traditional one day 'career day' and infused it in and throughout the school year," McArdle said. "Each of our teachers are tasked to host one professional to speak to their classes in an experience we call Career Chats. Each Career Chat speaker also stays for an after-school session in the library open to all students. Our students also participate in off-campus field trip opportunities visiting local business/industries through our Student Success Center and staff initiated opportunities."

Another resource available to students and parents is Naviance, in which counselors work with students on career and self-exploration throughout the school year both at school and at home.

To prepare the local workforce for jobs like what is anticipated at WNY STAMP, the district has partnered with Byron-Bergen Central School in a Soft Skills Training program. The program is being funded through a grant from an America’s Best Communities Award that the Towns of Le Roy and Bergen won in 2015 and is coordinated with Loren Penman and John Jakubowski. Seniors in both districts are exposed to four different lessons from local professionals this spring.

"Our goal is to not have one week go by without our students having a chance to hear from a professional in the field. It is vital we maintain this important commitment for the development of our graduates."