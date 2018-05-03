Man accused of attempted murder given 15 years on weapons conviction

Tyshawn King

A former resident of Maple Street has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting a person in the area of Thorpe and Maple streets in the city in September.

Tyshawn K. King, 25, who was apprehended shortly after the shooting, was originally charged with attempted murder. He entered a guilty plea to criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd, on Feb. 27.

He was sentenced in Genesee County Court by Judge Charles Zambito.

Police responded to Thorpe and Maple on Sep. 20 after receiving a report of a fight in progress. While in route, there was a report of a gunshot.

Upon arrival, they located a victim with gunshot wounds to his hand and abdomen.