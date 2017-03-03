Man charged under Leandra's Law allowed to continue treatment

A Corfu resident charged under Leandra's Law will get a chance at rehabilitation after appearing in County Court yesterday on charges stemming from his arrest in May.

Cody Bedard was initially charged with felony DWI and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and endangering the welfare of a child.

His four-year-old son was allegedly in the car with him.

Bedard has been through treatment Horizon Health Treatment program following good reports on Bedard becoming employed and abstaining from drugs and alcohol.

The one nick on Bedard's record was leaving the county without permission to attend his son's hockey game in Monroe County.

Judge Charles Zambito adjourned Bedard's sentencing pending treatment for 60 days at Oxford House in Erie County.

"I’m giving you the opportunity to prove to me that you don’t deserve to go to prison," Zambito said.

His next court date is scheduled for May 8th.

Our news partner WBTA contributed to this story.