Man who climbed on roof of concert venue among 18 arrested at Chance the Rapper concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Chance the Rapper concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Wednesday:

Brandon T. Sanzo, 20, of Favara Circle, East Rochester, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly climbing on top of a concert venue building.

(name redacted), 16, of Harwood Avenue, Hamburg, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

(name redacted), 16, of Chatham Woods, Pittsford, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Adam N. Dudek, 18, of Helmsford Way, Penfield, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Daniel V. Avetisyan, 19, of Simone Terrace, Webster, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Sophia I. Ricco, 20, of Westminster Circle, New Hartford, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

David M. Koeppel, 21, of Flohr Avenue, West Seneca, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Drake A. Franciosa, 19, of Cooper Street, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Johnathan R. Kyte, 19, of Spencer Road, Hilton, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Joseph R. P. Aronson, 32, of Starboard Lane, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Alexander D. Scinta, 18, of East Park Road, Pittsford, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, and unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly jumping a fence into the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return, and being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

(name redacted), 17, of Hollingson Road, Clarence, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, and criminal impersonation, 2nd, after allegedly being found inside the backstage area of the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return and then provided another person’s identity.

(name redacted), 17, of Heise Road, Clarence, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, and criminal Impersonation, 2nd, after allegedly being found inside the backstage area of the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return and then provided another person’s identity.

Kevin M. OBrien, 20, of Valais Court, Fairport, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly jumping over a fence to enter the concert venue.

Anthony T. Sanzo, 22, of Lauren Court, Webster, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, and harassment, 2nd (two counts), after allegedly being found inside the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return, and he also allegedly punched and kicked two Live Nation employees.

Cameron G. Rohr, 19, of Pinegrove Avenue, Irondequoit, is charged with grand larceny, 4th, criminal mischief, 4th, and harassment, 2nd, after allegedly stealing a wallet and damaging another person’s property after elbowing them in the face.

Robert M. Helbringer, 18, of Clarence Center Road, Clarence, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Maria M. Mankowski, 19, of Sunset Drive, Grand Island, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.