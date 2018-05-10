Man who spent most of the last 22 years avoiding court after arrest gets prison sentence reduced on appeal

It's been 22 years since Guadalupe Hernandez was arrested on a burglary charge in the Town of Byron but just this past week an appeals court ruled his three-to-six-year sentence handed down in 2016 was "too harsh."

The sentence was reduced to one year.

Hernandez, 41, was first arrested in 1996. He failed to appear for his arraignment on the felony charge and was re-arrested in 2011. In November, he entered a guilty plea with a sentence cap of five years in prison. He then disappeared again -- in both cases, he reportedly left the area -- and wasn't re-arrested until 2016.

The Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, agreed with the argument by Hernandez's attorney that the sentence was unduly harsh considering the nature of the crime.

"My understanding is that it may have been in part because of the nature of the burglary," District Attorney Lawrence Friedman said. "Apparently, there was a fight going on outside of a residence and, I believe, the defendant chased someone else into the residence and continued it, or did something, but entered with the intent to commit a crime.

"So it's not what you probably think of as your typical burglary. It wasn't someone breaking into someone's home to steal something. So that certainly may have been one of the factors weighed on appellate division finding this to be harsh."

The court rejected the defense contention that Hernandez wasn't properly warned that if he failed to appear in court he would lose his sentence cap, stating that since Hernandez didn't object in court he had failed to preserve that contention for court review.

Friedman said overturning sentences as too harsh is rare, primarily because most sentences are part of a plea agreement and the defendant clearly agreed to these terms.

Some years ago, Friedman's office started requiring defendants who enter a plea agreement to waive their right to appeal the sentence as a condition of the plea deal. Hernandez was convicted before that practice was established.