August 17, 2017 - 8:56am

Man who threatened neighbor, tried to start fire on Christmas Eve given five years in prison

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, Le Roy.

mccracken_matthew_a2017.jpgA 33-year-old Le Roy man arrested on Christmas Eve for threatening to kill a neighbor and starting a fire with a blowtorch will spend the next five years in State Prison.

Matthew McCracken, who was babysitting a two-year-old child at the time of the incident, and previously pled guilty in the case.

He had been charged with attempted criminal mischief 4th, harassment, 2nd, attempted arson 2nd, and endangering the welfare of a child, for the incident at 10 1/2 Clay St., Le Roy, the night of Dec. 24.

This is his second felony offense.

