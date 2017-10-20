Marshals looking in WNY for man wanted for rape and murder of child

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a fugitive who is a suspect in the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.

The fugitive is traveling with an unknown male in a pickup truck with New York license plates, which has led them to suspect the two men may travel to or through Western New York.

The men were last seen Oct. 13, in Girard, Pa.

The suspect is Joshua Gurto. He is 37 years old, approximately 5'10" tall and 145 pounds. He may have a deformed right ear, misaligned jaw and tattoos on his right forearm.

A reward is offered for information that leads to his arrest.

He is wanted by the Conneaut Police Department in Northern Ohio

The two men are traveling in a dark gray Ford F-150.

Anyone with any information that can help identify the unknown male in the photos is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED.

Tips can also be sent via text message by typing keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

People providing tips can remain anonymous.