April 25, 2017 - 9:06pm

Maureen Torrey at White House today for signing of executive order on agriculture

posted by Howard B. Owens in Torrey Farms, agriculture, elba, business, news.

Maureen Torry, co-owner of Torrey Farms in Elba, was at the White House today along with other representatives of the country's farmers, for the signing by President Donald J. Trump of an executive order aimed at boosting agriculture and rural communities (Full Text of the order).

Torry said the farmers also met with the president and his staff and there was a productive, positive discussion about labor, infrastructure, research, trade, NAFTA, Canada and Western NY dairy.

Torry is pictured on the far left, back row.
 

