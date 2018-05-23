Mercy Flight dispatched for accident on Lockport Road, Elba

An accident is reported in the area of 3962 Lockport Road, Elba.

Elba fire and Mercy EMS on scene.

A landing zone is being established for Mercy Flight.

UPDATE: Mercy Flight canceled.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: The driver is being charged with DWI. Potential additional charges are pending. There were four people in the car. The two backseat passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one of those passengers was walking around at the scene. One was transported to ECMC and the other to Strong.