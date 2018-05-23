Local Matters

May 23, 2018 - 2:46pm

Mercy Flight dispatched for accident on Lockport Road, Elba

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, elba.

An accident is reported in the area of 3962 Lockport Road, Elba.

Elba fire and Mercy EMS on scene.

A landing zone is being established for Mercy Flight.

UPDATE: Mercy Flight canceled. 

UPDATE  4:12 p.m.: The driver is being charged with DWI. Potential additional charges are pending. There were four people in the car. The two backseat passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one of those passengers was walking around at the scene. One was transported to ECMC and the other to Strong.

