May 23, 2018 - 5:20pm
Minor injuries reported in accident at West Bergen Road and Lyman Road, Bergen
A two-car accident with minor injuries is reported at West Bergen Road and Lyman Road, Bergen.
Bergen fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
