September 8, 2017 - 5:24pm

Minor injury accident on West Main near Taco Bell

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A two vehicle accident with minor injuries is reported on West Main Street, Batavia, near Taco Bell.

City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

