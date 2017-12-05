Online News. Community Views.

December 5, 2017 - 12:07pm

Minor injury accident reported on Bowen Road, Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, alexander.

A one-car rollover accident with minor injuries is reported on Bown Road, between Route 238 and Attica Road, Alexander.

Alexander Fire and ambulance responding.

